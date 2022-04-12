Thirteen people in Kelowna died of an illegal drug overdose in the first two months of the year, a number that exceeds the total number of such fatalities in both 2013 and 2014.
In addition to the eight who died in January, five more deaths due to illegal drug overdoses were recorded in Kelowna in February, the B.C. Coroners Service reported Tuesday.
Though statistics are available only for the first two months of the year, the trend already suggests Kelowna could be on pace to eclipse the record 78 illegal overdose deaths recorded in 2021.
Kelowna accounts for nearly half the 30 illegal overdose deaths recorded so far this year in the Okanagan. Across all of the Interior Health region, there have been 66 deaths due to illegal drug overdoses so far this year.
Province-wide, 174 British Columbians died of an illegal drug overdose in February, the highest number ever recorded in the month of February.
“The deaths of another 174 B.C. residents, so many of them young and middle-aged men with years of life ahead of them, is yet another reminder that urgent action is needed on a province-wide scale,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a Tuesday release.
She repeated calls she and other officials have made calling for the provision of a regulated drug supply to people who use substances.
“Safer supply, along with decriminalizing possession of drugs for personal use, reducing stigma, and building an evidence-based system of treatment and recovery are critical components for reducing the terrible harms and fatal consequences of the toxic illicit drug market,” Lapointe said.