Seven new works are on display now as part of the 2021 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition.
Five of the new pieces can be found along the Lakeshore Drive walking trail, while the other two are located in the Front Street roundabout and at city hall, respectively,
This is the fifth annual exhibition, and the second in a row that is being unveiled via self-guided walking tours due to the pandemic. Featured artists are from B.C. and Alberta.
“During the past year with the pandemic, we have realized now more than ever the importance of providing arts and culture to our community,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in a press release.
“Council and I are happy to see this program be able to continue, virtually, and see the addition of another sculpture along Lakeshore Drive to expand residents’ cultural experience.”
Residents can use the virtual walking app and learn more about the sculpture program, including art pieces from past years, by visiting www.penticton.ca/publicart.