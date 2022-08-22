The Summerland Fall Fair Society has announced the categories for the Mini-Exhibition that will be held in the Ryga Centre during this year's fair on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The focus of the Mini-Exhibition is increasing participation and simplifying the event.
There are only 10 categories and all entrants will get a chance to win a draw prize. Only one event, the Kripps Golden Fruit Bowl, will be judged.
The other nine categories are children's artwork, adult artwork, flower arrangement, loveliest fruit or vegetable, strangest fruit or vegetable, best loaf of bread, loveliest eggs, biggest vegetable, and best homemade preserve.
All items must be dropped off at the Ryga Centre the afternoon before the fair, Sept. 9, from 1-6 p.m.
The fair will also include the ever-popular zucchini races, potato sack races, musical entertainment, a drum circle, face-painting, vendors, community non-profit tents and a farmers’ tailgate.
The Summerland Museum will be open throughout the day for their new exhibit “Agri/Culture,” and the Summerland Library will be hosting a drop-in seed saving workshop.
Visit www.summerlandfallfair.ca or the Summerland Fall Fair page on Facebook for more information. If you wish to volunteer, email summerlandfallfair@gmail.com.