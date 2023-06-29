With multiple major events taking place this Canada Day long weekend, anticipate large crowds from lake to lake throughout city parks and outdoor spaces.
Drivers are reminded to slow down, watch for on-site signage and anticipate heavy foot traffic and congestion. The City of Penticton would also like to announce that the free shuttle service provided on Saturday, July 1 has been extended until 11 p.m. to accommodate the crowds returning after the fireworks. For more details, visit penticton.ca/transit.
Major events and road closures
Rotary Ribfest will take place from Friday until Sunday at Skaha Lake Park, with free entry, live music, a beverage garden and children’s entertainment. Those living in the area should anticipate increased traffic throughout the area, with the event being held from noon until 10 p.m. daily. A free bike parking valet service is being provided (locks required). For more event details on Ribfest visit: pentictonribfest.com.
The Canada Day celebrations will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gyro Park, with food trucks, music and other family-friendly activities. For more details, visit downtownpenticton.org.
Activities include face painting, a magician, food trucks, inflatables, obstacle course, bouncy castle, arts-and-crafts, goat petting and a list of entertainers which includes: The Be Hive Yoga, Heelhang, Ari Neufeld, Caber Toss, Serenity Batiste, Penticton Concert Band, Brother Luck, Heelhang, Feet First, belly dancing and Jack and Jill, which will play cover tunes, mostly by Canadian acts.
The Penticton Scottish Festival will draw crowds to King’s Park on July 1 and the day-long event includes Highland dancing, bagpiping, drumming, pipe band competitions, a beverage garden and other live entertainment. For the full schedule visit: pentictonscottishfestival.ca.
On Saturday morning, the Penticton Farmers’ Market will set up downtown as usual within the 100-block of Main Street.
The Downtown Community Market will not be operating this weekend due to the holiday.
Penticton Lakeside Resort’s fireworks on Canada Day will take place at 10 p.m. Please note Okanagan Lake Park, including the off-leash dog area, will closed from 11 a.m. until midnight for setup and safe launching.
On Sunday, July 2, watch for extra cycling traffic along the KVR Trail due to the Okanagan Trestles Tour cycling event, which finishes with a BBQ event at Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Full road closure details can be found online at penticton.ca/roadclosures.
Where to view the fireworks
The fireworks will be launching from Okanagan Lake Park, which will be closed to the public at that time for safety measures. Options to view the fireworks include:
• Anywhere along Lakeshore Drive (Okanagan Beach, from the S.S. Sicamous to the Yacht Club)
• Marina Way Park
• Munson Mountain
• Higher elevations including Carmi, Valleyview Road and West Bench
• Local restaurants and patios (call in advance)
How to get around
The City would like to remind residents about the free shuttle service being provided on Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Buses will arrive every 30 minutes and connect riders on a lake-to-lake loop between the Canada Day celebrations at Gyro Park, near Okanagan Lake, Scottish Festival at King’s Park, Ribfest Penticton at Skaha Lake Park and the fireworks at Penticton Lakeside Resort.
Residents are invited to park at any of the ‘park ‘n’ ride’ locations, including Cherry Lane Shopping Centre or other lots along the route, to park the car and hop on the transit loop. For more details, visit: penticton.ca/transit.
Additionally, free bus services will also be available on BC Transit’s Route 5 Main Street and Route 16 Lake to Lake. For transit information, visit: bctransit.com.
Anyone planning to attend Ribfest is asked to be mindful of neighbours and to consider transit or riding bikes, with a bike valet parking service being provided at the sport court (locks required).
Finally, Penticton Herald subscribers should note The Herald will not publish on Saturday, July 1 this year due to the holiday. Regular service will resume Tuesday, July 4.