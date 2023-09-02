Police have released more details about the death of a man earlier this week at McIntyre Bluffs near Okanagan Falls.
Mounties say the man was reported missing by his family on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 27, after going paddleboarding on Vaseux Lake.
He left his paddleboard pulled up on the edge Vaseux Lake, then sent photos to his family suggesting he was at the top of McIntyre Bluff – a towering cliff face just beyond the south end of the lake.
Searchers began scouring the bluff area Monday with assistance from a helicopter and police dog, but were forced to call off the hunt at dark.
The man’s body was discovered Tuesday morning at the base of McIntyre Bluff and flown out via helicopter.
“This is a tragic result for the family of the deceased. The Oliver RCMP and Victim Services will continue to support them through this difficult time,” said Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth in a press release.
“Thank you to search and rescue for their assistance in recovering the victim from this dangerous and challenging location.”