Labour activists are backing just two candidates in Penticton’s municipal election.
The candidates are Julius Bloomfield for mayor and Isaac Gilbert for council, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the South Okanagan-Boundary Labour Council.
“Our council wants city councillors to make workers a priority and ensure they are able to afford to live and work in the City of Penticton. We are endorsing Isaac Gilbert for city council and Julius Bloomfield for mayor because they will ensure workers’ rights and jobs are protected,” said SOBLC president Eleanor Smith in a press release.
“Both Isaac and Julius support the Living Wage for Families Campaign and making the City of Penticton a living wage employer.”
The release goes on to note both men have also committed to making affordable housing a priority.
“The South Okanagan-Boundary Labour council wants to see positive and vibrant change for Penticton. We believe Isaac Gilbert for council and Julius Bloomfield for mayor will bring that much needed change,” said Smith.