SURREY — One of two men charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik has an alleged criminal history in Kelowna.
Malik, the man acquitted in 2005 for bombings aimed at Air India jets that killed 331 people, was shot in his vehicle outside his business in Surrey on July 14.
Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23, have been charged.
Court documents show both Fox and Lopez had previous criminal records — with Lopez charged with seven firearms offences plus wilfully resisting an officer and uttering threats for an incident in July 2021 in Kelowna.
Police said after the murder that a vehicle with people inside had waited for hours that morning before Malik, 75, showed up and he was shot at about 9:30 a.m.
The same vehicle, a white Honda CRV, was found burned not far from the scene of the shooting.
Police released a video of the car driving through a parking lot, but didn’t specify the number of people in the vehicle, saying they did not want to “taint” potential witnesses.
An employee who works at a nearby car wash said he heard shots on the morning Malik was killed and ran outside to find him unconscious in his red Tesla.
Malik and his co-accused, Ajaib Singh Bagri, were found not guilty of murder and conspiracy in the Air India bombings on June 23, 1985.
One bomb was on an Air India jet that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean killing all 329 aboard.