One down, four to go.
On what was to have been the first day of trial in provincial court in Penticton on Thursday, Bryan Lamb pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and was sentenced to 90 days’ jail.
With enhanced credit for time served, the 51-year-old is now a free man – but just on that file.
He was granted bail Wednesday on four other matters, all of which have trials started or scheduled to start between now and April 15, including one connected to assaults on two boys in a Kaleden park last summer.
Bail conditions require Lamb to reside at an addictions treatment centre in Surrey, except while in the South Okanagan for trial. During those periods, he must stay at his mother’s house in Kaleden except for appointments or court appearances in Penticton.
Thursday’s conviction was the 31st on Lamb’s criminal record.
Court heard officers were called on Aug. 23, 2020, just before 10 p.m. to Tim Hortons on Westminster Avenue to a report of a man in the parking lot yelling, throwing chairs and challenging people to fight.
By the time the first officer arrived, Lamb was surrounded by a crowd of about 40 people who were watching him.
The officer approached Lamb and told him he was under arrest for causing a disturbance, “To which Mr. Lamb responded, ‘Let’s go,’ then proceeded to run southbound across Westminster Avenue,” Crown counsel Nashina Devji said as she recounted the circumstances.
“As Mr. Lamb did this, he forced several vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting him.”
Mounties chased Lamb to a nearby gas station, where he was subdued and arrested after a struggle.
Once seated in the back of a police car, Lamb spit out an open window at one of the officers.
The officer “attempted to duck and turn his head, however, the saliva hit him on his mouth and face area,” said Devji.
Lamb kept struggling once back at the detachment, requiring four Mounties to get him into a cell.
Devji, who called for a sentence of 90 days, said spitting on a police officer is in a “special category” of assault, because “to spit in someone’s face is a form of degradation” and carries a high risk of transmitting diseases.
Defence counsel Tiffany Zanatta recommended a 45-day jail term, noting her client’s last of eight assault convictions carried at 21-day sentence.
She said her client, who has suffered “at least one very significant head injury” in the past, has begun taking medication to address his mental-health issues and sought out the treatment centre in Surrey where he’ll be staying.
“It’s very obvious from the circumstances of this offence that Mr. Lamb was somebody who was suffering significantly with addiction and mental-health issues,” said Zanatta.
Lamb apologized to the officers involved when given the chance to address the court, but denied being on drugs at the time of the offence.
He told the judge he’d just come from a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, at which a group of drunks had been hassling people. Lamb said he confronted the drunks at Tim Hortons and was then “kind of caught in bad circumstances.”