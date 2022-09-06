Penticton’s bylaw services team is promising a “highly visible presence” in school zones today as students return to classes.
“Just like the students need to prepare, so do drivers. Starting Tuesday, the bylaw officers will resume parking and traffic enforcement around school zones, as they are back in effect and we ask that everyone be aware and slow down,” said Tina Mercier, the city’s manager of bylaw services, in a press release.
“We’re going to have a highly visible presence during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up. We want to ensure that everyone is safe – students, teachers and the public. The message is simple: Let’s slow down and make the return to classes a safe one.”
Mercier also provided some reminders to drivers:
• 30-km/h speed limits in school zones are in effect Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless otherwise posted.
• Vehicles approaching from both directions must stop for school buses when buses’ red lights are flashing.
• Always have your children enter or exit your vehicle onto the sidewalk side.
• Never allow children to cross streets mid-block.
• If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or the lane next to you, the driver may be yielding for a pedestrian, so be prepared to stop.