Work is expected to begin in earnest next week on the first phase of the $10.5-million Point intersection project.
The work, which will stretch deep into 2024, includes decommissioning the Point Intersection; building a new roundabout at Pineview Road and South Main Street; creating a new signalized intersection at Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Road; and installing the final section of the lake-to-lake bike route down South Main Street.
Next week’s focus will be Galt Avenue, where new underground utilities, plus street lights, gutters and paving are scheduled.
Construction is currently focused on Greenwood and Dartmouth Drives and these streets are open to local traffic only. There will also be minor work along Skaha Lake Road and South Main Street.
Work on the lower section of Pineview Road will begin in June.
Construction of the roundabout at the intersection of Galt Avenue, South Main Street and Pineview Road will begin in the fall.
The public should anticipate disruptions to traffic flows, site access and utilities. Residents and businesses will be notified 48 hours in advance of any planned interruptions of utility service or access.