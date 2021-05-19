A veteran in the field of municipal governance with professional qualifications to match has been hired to help run the Town of Oliver.
The town announced Tuesday that Ed Chow will take up duties as chief administrative officer on July 5.
Chow is currently working as CAO for the Town of Wainwright in Alberta and started his career in local government in Nelson.
“After a rigorous interview process it was clear Ed has the knowledge, experience and leadership skills to achieve council’s strategic priorities and continue to advance the Town of Oliver forward,” said Mayor Martin Johansen in a press release.
“We look forward to working with Ed and are confident he will make an excellent addition to Oliver.”
Chow’s credentials include a master’s degree in public administration and designation as a chartered professional in the field of human resources.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join a dedicated team of council and staff at the Town of Oliver. As Canada's Wine Capital, Oliver is rich in heritage, culture, and a quality of life that is second to none,” said Chow.
“I am looking forward to providing the support council needs to continue to advance their vision for this special place.”
Chow is replacing Cathy Cowan, who retires June 30 after 10 years with the Town of Oliver and 30 years in local government.