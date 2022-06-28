A murder and suicide are believed to have occurred inside a Peachland home before police forced their way through the front door.
The two deceased people, a man and woman, were known to one another and may have previously been in a relationship, West Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Greg Woodcox said outside the home at 6033 Garraway Place.
A man lived alone at the home, Woodcox said. Both the man and the woman, in their 50s or 60s, had died violent deaths before police used an armored emergency response vehicle to smash through the home’s front door, Woodcox said.
“This is still under investigation but murder-suicide is a potential,” Woodcox said. “We’re currently not looking for any suspects in relation to this, and there’s no threat to public safety.”
Police had never before been called to the home, Woodcox said. “We’ve had no problems in this neighbourhood before,” he said. “This has never been a problem residence. We’ve never attended here for any disturbances in the past.”
Dozens of police descended on Garraway Place about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after RCMP got a call from someone related to one of the people inside the home.
“They believed something had occurred inside that needed immediate police response,” Woodcox said.
Police told residents of nearby homes on the short cul-de-sac to stay indoors and shelter in their basements. Some did, but others came outside to take photos of videos of the considerable police response, that included uniformed and plainclothes police, tactical officers with the emergency response team, and an officer flying a drone overhead.
When contact could not be established with anyone inside the home, police extended a battering ram from the front of the armoured vehicle and knocked down the front door. A robot was then deployed so officers could gain an assessment of the situation.
Police are expected to be on the scene all day. The investigation will be led by the RCMP’s major crime section of the Southeast B.C. detachment.
Later Tuesday, it was announced that the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. had been notified of the incident by police.
“The IIO BC is now investigating the incident in an effort to determine whether police actions contributed to the deaths,” said a statement from Dawn Roberts, director of communications for the RCMP in B.C.