A special online workshop for residents of the South Okanagan-Similkameen is planned for next week to offer dementia patients and their caregivers some helpful advice for using public transit.
"An inclusive transit system not only provides a safe environment but also creates opportunities for the public to be more aware of the signs for when people may benefit from extra support," said organizer Sana Aziz of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in a press release.
"When people understand the behaviours related to dementia and have the tools to assist, they are more capable and prone to lend a helping hand to create an accessible and inclusive transit experience for all riders.”
Workshop speakers will include Jim Mann, a long-time dementia advocate, who will be sharing his personal experience in navigating transit while living with dementia.
The workshop is set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. To register, visit alzbc.org/transit-dementia.