For the third annual B.C. Trails Day on June 3, members of a local cycling club will be working in Skaha Bluffs Provincial Park.
Penticton and Area Cycling Association is one of the groups in 55 communities across the province that are hosting events under the umbrella of the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C.
“We are so pleased to see the growing interest from recreation groups across the province in celebrating and caring for trails and outdoor spaces on B.C. Trails Day. Trails offer incredible community benefits by promoting health and wellness, facilitating reconciliation with Indigenous peoples through relationship building and respect for Indigenous values and generating jobs and other economic benefits,” said Louise Pedersen, executive director of ORCBC, in a press release.
“Joining a trail maintenance event on B.C. Trails Day is just one option for pitching in. Volunteering can be as simple as picking up trash on your walks or rides, following leave-no-trace principles or getting a membership to your local recreation club."
PACA’s event this coming Saturday will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and focus on the Ward 1 and Suaerkraut trails at Skaha Bluffs.