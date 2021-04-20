A 53-year-old Penticton man died Monday after experiencing a medical issue while swimming at Okanagan Lake Beach.
Police say the man was swimming alone near shore around 1 p.m. when he disappeared from view.
“A witness observed the man in the water, appearing to be in distress. This witness immediately walked into the water, and took efforts to bring the man back onto to the shore, and subsequently provided CPR,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Once on scene, emergency crews continued life saving efforts while he was being transported to hospital.
“Unfortunately, the swimmer… wasn’t able to be resuscitated and later passed away in hospital. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the man’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”
Grandy said the BC Coroners Service is now investigating and, “Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming his identity. No other information is available at this time.”