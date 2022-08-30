Aerial operations were shut down over the Keremeos Creek wildfire on Monday after two drones were spotted flying in restricted airspace.
The BC Wildfire described the drones as “extremely dangerous” to its personnel – both on the ground and in the air.
“If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft, the consequences could be deadly. There is zero tolerance for people who fly drones in active wildfire areas,” said the BCWS in a statement.
“The rules regarding drone use are very clear and simple to understand. In the interest of air crew and public safety, please keep drones well away from wildfires.”
Canadian Aviation Regulations automatically declare wildfire zones to be flight restricted within five nautical miles around the fire and up to 3,000 feet above ground level. The maximum penalty for violating the regulations is a $25,000 fine and 18 months in jail.
While the Keremeos Creek wildfires has been held at 7,000 hectares since Aug. 26, there were still 78 personnel, three helicopters and three pieces of heavy equipment on scene Wednesday reinforcing lines, doing mop-up and patrolling.