The South Okanagan Concert Society is celebrating as we welcome the Cheng2Duo with a sense of real gratitude as concerts featuring marvelous classical musicians resume again.
The Cheng2Duo (pronounced Cheng Squared Duo)last performed here in 2018 to rave reviews. A dynamic brother and sister team, cellist Bryan Cheng and pianist, Silvie Cheng, will demonstrate their “virtuoso fireworks” and “impeccable technique” at 7:30 pm Friday, March 18th on the Venables Theatre stage. Tickets are available online at or at the theatre box office open 10 am to 3 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursdays. If you need assistance just call the box office at 250 498 1616.
The dynamic siblings have quickly become an audience favourite wherever they perform. The obvious affection between the two extends into the music itself. It is hardly surprising they have established a reputation for being invited to return engagements at prestigious venues including New York’s Carnegie Hall.
Silvie and Bryan are quintessentially Canadian. Silvie describes their background as international as do so many Canadians. Born in Tokyo, Japan, she moved to Ottawa as an infant with her parents who are of Chinese heritage. Bryan, 7 years younger than Silvie and now 24, was born in Ottawa. Both are multi lingual. They perform all over the world and say, “We are proud to represent Canada wherever we go.”
Despite the difficulties the pandemic has created for musicians, cellist Bryan recently was a winner at the 2021 Geneva International Competition. His sister, a New Yorker, was recipient of the Rubinstein award for exceptional promise in piano performance. She closed out 2001 with a week long solo piano stint at the Empire State Building.
Christmas this year meant family and some skiing in Canada before the duo left for performances in London, England followed in February by a trip to South Africa.
Bryan soon won first prize in the South Africa Foundation International Strings Competition. In addition he was awarded two special prizes recognizing, among other things, his performance of Baroque work.
Never ones to miss opportunities the siblings took part in an adventuresome safari game drive before Bryan played Dvorak’s Cello Concerto with the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.
This March Silvie and Bryan are doing a recital tour of Alberta, B.C. California, Ontario and Quebec. They have had international accolades for their “musical sensitivity”, “phenomenal virtuosity”, “passionate, invigorating…masterful performances”. Get your tickets quickly and be prepared for a very special evening of fine music.