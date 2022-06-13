While concerned about how a new tourism strategy will fit with the Summerland chamber’s new big-city vision, elected officials were nonetheless pleased Monday to learn about progress on a fresh plan to lure more visitors to the community.
The plan was developed by the Summerland Tourism Advisory Committee, which was created by the Summerland Chamber of Commerce and reports to its board of directors. The committee is composed mainly of representatives from the district and chamber, plus a few members of the local tourism sector.
Totalling just 11 pages – including the cover and appendices – the Visit Summerland Strategic Plan contains 16 key recommendations divided into four categories: brand and product development; communication and collaboration; sustainable funding; and committee and staff development.
One of the first orders of business will be to review the existing Visit Summerland brand by Sept. 30 and, if necessary, come up with a refreshed version by Dec. 31.
The plan also references a new vision statement for Visit Summerland as “the voice and brand lead for tourism in Summerland,” and notes it should dove-tail with the chamber’s own new vision “to be THE city on the lake.”
At least two councillors expressed concern about how the tourism strategy, which will build in part on Summerland’s rural charm, will fit with the chamber’s cosmopolitan vision.
“Penticton is a city on the lake and Kelowna is a city on the lake and I don’t see Summerland as being a city on the lake. We’re a small community above the lake,” said Coun. Erin Carlson.
Chamber president Luke Johnson declined to elaborate on the big-city vision, noting the rationale is contained in a draft strategic plan that’s going out to members soon.
Coun. Doug Holmes, who shared Carlson’s concern, also urged the tourism group to find a way to engage local accommodations providers, who apparently weren’t involved in developing the strategy.
“Their support will obviously be crucial to realize the success of the plan,” said Holmes.
Aside from council’s initial concerns, “It’s refreshing to be working with a (chamber) board that is really committed to getting this up and off the ground,” said Mayor Toni Boot.
A detailed plan to implement the goals of the new strategy is due back to council in about a month.
Included in the strategy is an analysis that examines the strengths and weaknesses of Summerland’s tourism sector.
The community’s listed strengths include “rural smalltown charm,” beaches, hiking and agri-tourism potential, while weaknesses include a prevailing view that tourism is too wine-centric and hampered by a lack of hotels and communication within the sector.