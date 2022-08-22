After helping raise over $850,000 for humanitarian aid to the Ukraine, residents of the South Okanagan are invited to a community appreciation festival this coming Saturday at Riverside Garden Centre in Oliver.
The free festival, which begins at 3:30 p.m. in the centre’s Under the Stars at Riverside venue at 211 Thorp Rd., caps a series of concerts staged to raise money for the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, a registered charity and official humanitarian agency of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
ADRA’s current campaign in Ukraine is called 1000 Rides Out, which supports shipments of food and supplies into Ukraine and refugees’ transport out of the country.
The concert initiative began in March in Oliver and grew with the participation of other communities in the South Okanagan, plus Kelowna and Abbotsford.
“Our small communities have hearts of compassion as evidenced locally in the cold-weather and warm-weather sheltering and the generosity for the humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian crisis,” said organizer Greg Thorp in a press release.
“It has been very gratifying that so many have contributed. We are organizing the 1000 Rides Out Appreciation Festival specifically to report how the funds have been used and to celebrate our community’s commitment to compassion.”
Featured guests will include Dr. Oleg Kostyuk and his wife, Julia, a nurse practitioner, who are natives of Ukraine and travelled there with aid in May.
First-hand video, stories and experiences from Ukraine will be shared, and Ukrainian soloist Elena Krupskaya wearing her colorful Ukrainian costume will sing in both Ukrainian and English.
Executive representation from ADRA Canada will be on hand to share how donations to 1000 Rides Out have made a difference. Awards to individuals and businesses will also be presented.
“We will highlight what can be achieved through the collaboration of individuals, faith-based communities, local businesses, and community organizations. It is amazing what can be accomplished collaboratively, and it is so important that we all do what we can to make a difference,” said Jennifer Martison, who organized a May 1 benefit concern in Heritage Hills, in the release.
The festival will include a barbecue dinner sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist churches of Oliver and Osoyoos, plus a concert headlined by Gina Williams, who takes the stage at 8 p.m.