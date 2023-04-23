Final property tax increase numbers for 2023 should become clearer after Kelowna city councillors meet Monday.
“Public safety continues to be top of mind for council and residents,” said city manager Doug Gilchrist. “The levy provides a dedicated and predictable ongoing funding source for one of the highest community priorities and will allow for improved financial planning and forecasting for the future.”
The budget proposes an $86.42 increase to property taxes based on the average value single-detached home in Kelowna, the city said in a media release. The 3.78 per cent increase includes the a one percent public safety levy to fund the addition of six new RCMP members, four firefighters and four bylaw officers.
The total 2023 proposed tax demand is $176.6 million, which represents approximately one-quarter of the city’s operational revenues. Most city funding comes from other sources such as reserves and surplus, fees and charges, and grants, the release said.