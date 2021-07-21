Two additional evacuation orders were issued late Tuesday for hundreds more properties in the path of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire, which seems to be heading east now towards the Boundary region.
The fire was still pegged at 2,000 hectares as of Wednesday morning by the BC Wildfire Service, which hadn’t updated the size since Tuesday afternoon.
However, fresh evacuation orders were issued Tuesday evening for 229 properties in Area A (rural Osoyoos) of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and 122 properties in Area E (West Boundary) of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.
The RDOS also issued an evacuation alert for 166 properties in Area A, while the RDKB did the same for 304 properties in Area E.
“We have issued these orders and alerts because BC Wildfire has informed us of the potential for a change in the prevailing winds that could push the wildfire to burn more in a southeasterly direction into dry fuels,” said Mark Stephens, director of the RDKB emergency operations centre, in a press release.
Another 300 properties were already under evacuation order and another 1,200 more were under alert on land under the jurisdiction of four different local governments: Osoyoos Indian Band, Oliver, Osoyoos and the RDOS.
The area covered by evacuation orders and alerts now extends approximately 35 kilometres from Highway 97 east to Highway 33, and roughly 20 kilometres from Oliver and Mount Baldy Ski Resort south to the Canada-U.S. border.
The fire started Monday afternoon east of Highway 97 approximately halfway between Oliver and Osoyoos.
Since then, the fire has generally moved in a southeast direction. There have been no reports of any structures lost to the flames.
The fight is expected to grow more intense today, as the BC Wildfire Service has issued a bulletin warning of high winds across the Southern Interior that are expected to persist through Thursday.
“Wind activity may significantly impact fire growth in these regions,” the bulletin stated.
“The rate of fire spread will likely increase, and the direction of fire growth may change quickly on some wildfires.”
Elsewhere in the South Okanagan, crews were maintaining the Thomas Creek wildfire at 6,600 hectares as of Tuesday night.
The fire was most active in heavier timber on the north side of the fire, which crews were able to block from consuming a wooden bridge at the 17-kilometre mark of the 201 Forest Service Road.
Protecting life and property along the south flank of the fire closest to Okanagan Falls remains the priority for the BC Wildfire Service.
The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, lit up July 11 in the hills approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake near the midway point of McLean Creek Road.
Since then, the fire has generally been moving to the north and east, away from Okanagan Falls and towards the 201 Forest Service Road, which is doing double-duty as a fuel break.
A total of 704 properties in the area are under an evacuation alert issued by the RDOS.