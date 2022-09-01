More than a century after a three-lot subdivision was approved on a property in Kaleden, the current owners’ plans to redevelop the site have run into a wave of opposition.
The owners of 130 Ponderosa Ave., which is actually three separate titles under one address and only about 50 metres from Skaha Lake, are looking to replace a single-family home and garage with a new home on each of the three lots.
The new homes were proposed to be long and narrow to fit the lots, which are only about eight metres in width, with contemporary styling and rooftop patios.
However, the lots aren’t wide enough to meet current zoning requirements of a 7.5-metre side-yard setback and a minimum five-metre building width. With that in mind, the property owners applied to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for a development variance permit to reduce the side-yard setbacks to 1.5 m to make space for five-metre-wide homes.
That proposal was accepted by RDOS staff, which recommended to the board Thursday that the permit be approved.
“Nobody likes this. It would be too much building on too little land, but the problem is this was a subdivision that was approved in 1910 and they are three legal lots,” explained Bill Newell, RDOS chief administrative officer.
He also warned that the RDOS could be ordered to pay damages if the property owners took the matter to court and convinced a judge the RDOS rendered their land worthless.
“Typically, a municipality would purchase those properties if they didn’t want to see them developed, whereas in our case we don’t have a service or funding for that,” added Newell.
But when it came time to vote on the permit, the board rejected staff’s recommendation and denied the application on the urging of Subrina Monteith, director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex).
“Lots were created in 1910. They were very small lots, very small homes. That’s when Kaleden was intended to be a city. That’s when Kaleden was going to become something,” said Monteith.
But today, “We are a rural community,” she continued. “There is no other development in Kaleden with this density, so the community does not support it.”
Monteith noted other concerns centred on traffic, parking and potential impacts on the lake, and that residents have called for broader look at the issues that have emerged with regard to old subdivisions.
“It’s unfortunate that this wasn’t caught sooner. Other properties in Kaleden are in the exact same position of having these narrow lots and the community does want to see this reviewed,” said Monteith.
Jeff Gagnon, who works for Okanagan Development Consultants and spoke on behalf of the owners, said they wanted to keep one of the homes for themselves and give the other two to their children.
Gagnon said the plan as proposed had a total building footprint of 270 square metres, while the current zoning bylaw allows for a single building on the site of up to 335 square metres.