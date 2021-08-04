Predators, pollinators and rattlesnakes will be the focus of three upcoming lectures at the Osoyoos Desert Centre.
Up first on Sunday, Aug. 8, is “Eat or be eaten: How species survive and interact in search of food.” The talk will explore strategies used by different species to find food or avoid becoming food for another species.
The second talk, Sunday, Aug. 11, is “To bee or not to bee,” which will focus on the work of pollinators and the challenges they face doing it.
The final lecture, Sunday, Aug. 5, is the aptly named, “Living with rattlesnakes.” Attendees will learn how to identify snakes, what to do when they encounter them and find out more about current research programs.
Each talk is free to attend with admission to the centre, which charges $20 for a family, $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $6 for kids ages six to 17. Kids five and under get in free.
For more information, visit www.desert.org or call 250-495-2470.