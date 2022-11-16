Here’s your chance – again – to own a piece of Okanagan history.
The part-owner of the Fintry Queen has issued a fresh call for investors to help relaunch the boat as a passenger ferry on Okanagan Lake.
Andy Schwab, who has spent years trying to re-establish the service, announced this week he’s trying to raise $1 million to cover the cost of recertifying the ship through Transport Canada and building new public docks.
To sweeten the deal, he’s trying to tap into a B.C. government program that offers tax credits of 30% on investments in eligible small businesses. Should enough investors come forward, Schwab then intends to covert the operation to a community contribution corporation, which must allocate 60% of its profits for social purposes.
“The days when a commercial operator could set up in a waterfront park are gone,” said Schwab in a press release.
“It has to work for the community.”
The new plan borrows heavily from one pitched by Schwab in 2015. He has spent the years since then meeting with local governments up and down the lake in a bid to secure moorage space and garner support for grant applucations.
Schwab is trying to relaunch the 325-passenger Fintry Queen as a tourist attraction that would make scheduled daily runs between Penticton, Naramata and Summerland, with the possibility of adding service between Kelowna and West Kelowna.
He expects a run around the South Okanagan to take about two hours, with each passenger’s $25 ticket good for an entire day to allow hop-on, hop-off service.
For more information, email andy@fintryqueen.ca.