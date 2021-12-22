Editor’s note: Our countdown of the top 10 news stories of 2021 continues today with No. 6. The top news story of 2021 will be revealed Dec. 31
It was a tumultuous year for Summerland’s flagship solar project, which survived a contentious vote of confidence before being scaled back due to rising costs.
As it stands now, the Solar + Storage project is still slated to be built on a district-owned lot on Prairie Valley Road at the base of Cartwright Mountain, but with less capacity than originally planned.
It’s also still contingent upon a $6 million grant from the Federal Gas Tax Fund, a committee of which has been asked to sign off on the scaled-down version.
The original design was to feature a one-megawatt solar array, capable of running approximately 100 homes, plus batteries to store another two megawatts of power.
However, bids received this fall from companies interested in building the project put the price in the range of $10.4 million, due to rising costs associated with increasing demand for green energy products.
Rather than increase the budget – which contains a $980,000 contribution from local taxpayers – council asked staff for options to reduce the scope of the project to fit within the $7-million envelope.
The chosen option maintains all the elements of the original proposal, but cuts the solar array’s output to a range of 0.4 to 0.6 megawatt hours, and reduces battery storage capacity to a range of one to two megawatt hours.
The project just narrowly escaped death on Feb. 22, when Summerland council affirmed its intention to proceed by a 4-3 vote.
The vote was spurred in part by a letter to The Herald penned by Coun. Richard Barkwill that detailed his concerns about the project.
The letter provoked an angry response from Coun. Erin Carlson, who chastized Barkwill publicly.
“By writing his side of the debate in the media and receiving vacuum silence from the rest of council, he’s succeeded in making some wonderful and very smart Summerlanders believe that the project is contributing to climate change, that it’s overbudget and that it's going to cost them money, and I can’t believe that he has been allowed to do this,” said Carlson.
In his equally fiery response, Barkwill said he felt obligated to bring new information forward to the public.
“The whole project has been presented as a cool project… and that’s not how I make a decision, and that’s why I want all the facts on the table, and that’s what I felt I was doing,” said Barkwill.
But elected officials weren’t done there.
At a meeting March 9, Coun. Marty Van Alphen put forward what he described as “The Great Canadian Compromise,” in the form of a proposed ecovillage at the Solar + Storage site.
“The biggest push for this – and my reason for bringing this motion forward – is it would bring the sanitary sewer system up to that area, and hopefully beyond up to Deer Ridge to rectify the problems that are up there today,” said Van Alphen at the meeting.
His proposal passed unanimously and district staff, after completing a very rough feasibility study, concluded a 49-home residential development could work at the site.
Staff is now drawing up more detailed designs that will go out for public consultation. No decisions have been made about the ecovillage or what role the district would play in it its development.
However, the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is already wary about the district potentially acting as a developer.
“Local government does have a role to play, and the boundaries around that involvement should be obvious,” wrote chamber president Ron Kubek in a letter attached to council’s Nov. 8 agenda package.
“Local government sets the rules and ensures compliance. When it comes to market housing, it should not plan, design, build, or operate, and these limitations are there for good reason.”