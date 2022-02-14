Summerland will lead the drive to establish a more “accessible” program of taxpayer-funded health benefits for locally elected government officials across B.C.
The idea was put forward by Mayor Toni Boot, who suggested health benefits like parental leave, sick leave and dental coverage would attract a more diverse group of candidates who would otherwise be unable to afford to hold office given the relatively low rate of pay.
“When people with diverse perspectives and experiences are elected to local government office, it creates the opportunity to have better debates and discussions about the community’s future,” said Boot.
At present, local elected officials can subscribe to health benefits offered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities, but at least three members of each council or board must sign up within four months of an election in order to qualify. Individual communities then decide how much of the bill, if any, taxpayers will cover.
In one of their first acts after taking office, members of the 2016-20 edition of Penticton city council voted to take advantage of the UBCM program with taxpayers on the hook for 50% of the premiums.
That move “wasn’t well-received by the public,” noted Summerland Coun. Richard Barkwill on Monday, “but regardless of that experience in that community, I really think it’s a good idea.
“I have full benefits, it’s not in my self-interest, but I think the more you can do to attract a full range of the demographics of a community, the better,” continued Barkwill.
Coun. Erin Trainer suggested it’s crucial for the B.C. government to take a leadership role, “because I think when individual communities make decisions about this kind of stuff they can be picked on, and if things are the same across the board for all communities, then it just makes it easier.”
Council later voted unanimously to put forward a resolution to the Southern Interior Local Government Association that calls on the B.C. government and UBCM to “establish an accessible benefits program… to support attracting diverse local government candidates.”
If passed at the SILGA convention in April, the resolution would be forwarded to the UBCM convention in September. If approved there, the resolution would then go to the B.C. government for consideration.
According to the district’s most recent statement of financial information, Boot was paid $32,572 in 2020, while each member of council received $16,570.