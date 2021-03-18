Against the wishes of the community’s elected official, a developer on Thursday moved just inches away from receiving final clearance for a 36-home development at Twin Lakes Golf Course.
And if things go well with that first phase, Suki Sekhon can seek permission from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to add approximately 200 more homes.
The RDOS board at its meeting Thursday approved a suite of zoning amendments that were crafted after more than a decade of studies, hearings and public debate about the project.
Tied to the legislative package is a covenant that requires Sekhon to prove the local water supply is still sustainable after the first 36 homes are built and occupied before the RDOS will permit the second phase of development. Sekhon will also have to build sewage and water systems, then hand them over to the RDOS.
But none of that provides comfort to the residents of 131 existing dwellings at Twin Lakes, according to Subrina Monteith, the RDOS director for Area I (Skaha West/Kaleden/Apex).
“To add (36) to 131 is a huge increase in a community that’s focused on water protection, protecting the environment,” she said.
The development will “change an entire community that has been rural and wants to be rural,” continued Monteith.
“They don’t want city services. They don’t want to see condos. That’s the feedback I’m getting from residents.”
The board was reminded, however, that Sekhon already has zoning for approximately 200 units and that turning down the package presented Thursday would have given the RDOS less control over the development.
“I’ve been here for a long time as Mr. Sekhon has worked through this and he has done what we’ve asked of him,” said board chair Karla Kozakevich, also the director for Area E (Naramata).