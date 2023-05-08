The second half of Penticton’s downtown Saturday markets is slated to open this coming May 20.
Hosted by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association on the 200 block of Main Street, plus Front Street and Backstreet Boulevard, it compliments the nearby Penticton Farmers’ Market on the 100 block.
Both markets are open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The community market features a wide variety of vendors selling everything from handmade crafts, clothing and jewellery to unique specialty items. Attendees will have the opportunity to support small businesses and entrepreneurs while enjoying a vibrant outdoor market atmosphere.
In addition to shopping, there will be live music from local artists, weekly contests and food trucks.
For more information about the community market, visit www.downtownpenticton.org.