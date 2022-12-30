Municipal governments across the Okanagan generated financial surpluses totalling at least $138 million in 2021, according to a new data release from the B.C. government.
Kelowna booked the largest windfall at $68.5 million, while West Kelowna was next at $15 million, followed by Penticton at $12.6 million.
Summerland, which has a population of only about one-third that of Penticton’s, managed to squirrel away $11.1 million.
Mayor Doug Holmes said his community’s surplus was a result of many factors, ranging from project deferments and conservative budgeting practices to unexpected grants and staff vacancies.
“What’s happened this past year, because of all the staff shortages – and we’re not unique here, everybody’s had the same problem with finding staff – is we have a surplus in what we've budgeted for wages… but we’re doing (union) negotiations and there’s going to be a price increase, so that money’s going to be used for wages,” said Holmes in an interview Friday.
“Sometimes there’s money left over and it goes into reserves, but normally it’s carried over because it’s money that’s been budgeted and still needs to be spent.”
Holmes, who said his natural inclination is to put windfalls into reserves, also explicitly ruled out surpluses being created by design.
“The intention is to balance the budget. We’d never say, ‘We’ll throw a little bit more in there and get a surplus.’ Nobody thinks that way,” said Holmes.
And while Holmes may be reluctant to touch his community’s surplus, it’s been a different story in Penticton.
Just this month, council approved two measures that will draw on accumulated surpluses.
The first saw the return of free on-street parking in downtown Penticton through March 2023, with the lost revenue expected to come from the surplus.
The other will see the city immediately hire four firefighters and use the surplus to pay part of their wages over the next four years.
As a whole, B.C. municipalities turned in general surpluses totalling $3.1 billion in 2021, up from $1.2 billion in 2012.
Meanwhile, the Canadian Taxpayers’ Federation believes the surpluses should flow right back to those who created them: the taxpayers.
“Politicians and bureaucrats are overtaxing,” said Carson Binda, the CTF’s B.C. director, in an email Friday.
“They are taking too much money and need to give that money back to taxpayers struggling with the rising cost of living.”
General municipal surpluses for the 2021 fiscal year
Osoyoos: $3.4M
Oliver: $3.9M
Penticton: $12.6M
Summerland: $11.1M
Peachland: No data submitted
West Kelowna: $15M
Kelowna: $68.5M
Lake Country: $12.4M
Vernon: $11.8M
TOTAL: $138.7M
Source: B.C. government