Okanagan Skaha School District trustees viewed a virtual presentation from Trout Creek Elementary School at the start of this week’s meeting.
Trout Creek principal Kirsten Odian said the “Starting Fresh at Trout Creek Elementary” presentation was to highlight “some of our youngest learners, our Kindergarten students, and the importance these formative years play.”
Meanwhile, Trout Creek has welcomed 22 new students this fall increasing its enrolment from 167 to 189. Trout Creek was previously scheduled to close in 2016 but was saved by provincial funding.