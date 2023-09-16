On Sunday Sept. 24, the Peach City Community Radio Society, CFUZ 92.9 FM, will be holding their Tenth Annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival. First held in 2012, the event is eagerly anticipated each fall by analog music enthusiasts from across our region.
Okanagan Vinyl Fest is one of the largest single day record and audio gear sales in the Interior. This year vendors from the lower mainland, the Okanagan and Alberta will be in attendance. Vinyl collectors and music lovers enjoy crate digging through the wide selection of albums found at over 40 tables.
“We’re really excited to celebrate our tenth Vinyl Fest” said Peach City Radio president Claire Thompson. “It is a great event with a passionate following. A highlight from last year was the grand entrance by one of our long-time vendors. He had car trouble on the drive down to Penticton and ended up being towed directly to our venue to unload, all in full view of the close to 60 people who were lined up waiting for us to open. People really go to great lengths to be a part of this!”
Regular attendees of the festival take note; this year’s Okanagan Vinyl Fest is taking place at a new venue; the Penticton campus of Okanagan College on Duncan Ave West.
Okanagan Vinyl Fest is one of CFUZ’s major fundraising events and helps keep the 100% volunteer operated FM broadcasting radio station on the air.
This year’s event goes from 10am - 3pm and admission is $3. Early birds can get a jump on the action at 9am with $5 admission. Parking at Okanagan College is free for the event and the onsite food vendor, The Marmalade Cat Cafe, will be open.
For more information please email info@cfuz.ca or leave a message at (236) 422-0929