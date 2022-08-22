After being found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder on 14 charges that arose from a violent attack earlier this year at the Village of Keremeos office, Cameron Urquhart’s fate is now in the hands of the B.C. Review Board.
At the conclusion of a hearing Friday in provincial court in Penticton, Judge Greg Koturbash accepted a joint recommendation from Crown and defence that Urquhart be declared NCRMD.
The finding was based on the contents of a fitness report prepared by doctors at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam.
The report itself and its contents are covered by a limited publication ban, meant to protect Urquhart’s privacy and support his recovery, except to say Urquhart was diagnosed with schizophrenia and is doing well with treatment.
The limited ban was a compromise suggested by The Herald in a court application in response to Urquhart’s lawyer attempting to bury the entire fitness report and its findings, ostensibly to support Urquhart’s recovery.
Now that Urquhart has been deemed NCRMD, the B.C. Review Board will determine when, if ever, he can be safely released back into the community and under what conditions.
Urquhart, 41, was hit with 14 criminal charges, including seven counts of assault, following the melee on Jan. 24 during which he damaged municipal property and attacked employees.
According to witness accounts compiled by the RCMP and read into the record at a hearing in July, Urquhart arrived at the village office just before 11 a.m. with a sledgehammer and a knife attached to a bandolier around his chest.
His attire consisted of some hockey equipment – jock, neck guard, shoulder pads, shin pads – along with armoured shorts, gloves with hard plastic knuckles, and boots with metal cleats on them.
Once inside the office, he smashed various items, including safety glass at the front counter, demanded to see the mayor, then proceeded to chase out at least two customers and a handful of village staffers.
Once outside, he let the air out of the tires of a car in which two employees were trying to escape and could be heard in the background of a 911 call yelling: “I’m a Teamster. It’s your government money. It’s paid to kill my friends and I. I don’t give a f**k. I’m sick of it.”
Other witnesses reported Urquhart, who also attacked several vehicles, said he had been appointed by his uncle and the UN to fire everyone at the village office.
At least two female employees were injured by Urquhart – including one he kicked repeatedly after knocking her to the ground outside – as was the first RCMP officer on scene, whom Urquhart punched in the face while the Mountie was still in his car.
Urquhart was eventually subdued after a struggle by a team of four RCMP officers. He’s been behind bars and at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital ever since.