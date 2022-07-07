The Kelowna RCMP is turning to the public for assistance with their investigation into a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of one person in May.
On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, frontline officers from the Kelowna RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Enterprise Way and Spall Road. Shortly after 9 p.m., a grey Volkswagon Golf travelling northbound on Spall Rd collided with a southbound red Kia Rio attempting a left hand turn across traffic onto Enterprise Way. The passenger of the Kia Rio, an 88-year old Kelowna woman, was transported to hospital and sadly, later died as a result of her injuries.
Investigators have interviewed several witnesses and are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or was in the area and has dashcam footage of the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, to please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and quote file number 2022-30812.