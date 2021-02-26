A familiar face is returning to manage Valley First’s flagship branch in Penticton.
The credit union announced this week Helen Goodwin is stepping into the role after spending the past year managing the West Kelowna branch.
It will be a true homecoming for Goodwin, who has lived in Penticton with her family since 1999 and worked at the main branch for five years before heading up to West Kelowna.
“Penticton has always been great to my family and being able to return home in an exciting new role is definitely special,” Goodwin said in a press release.
“Getting the opportunity to re-connect with our members and community partners—that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.”
Goodwin is replacing Cheryl Watts, who retired.
Over the years, Goodwin has been involved in many community causes, including serving as treasurer for the Penticton Minor Hockey Association and volunteering for Feed the Valley events.