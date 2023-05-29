A former Herald columnist is launching his new book this coming Saturday, June 3, at the Penticton Public Library auditorium.
Bill Stollery has collected his series of columns into a book titled: “Better World: Safer, cleaner, fairer, more secure.”
"Many people are concerned about the future. We need a world that is safer, cleaner, and more secure. The required approach must have a global perspective,” said Stollery in a press release.
“This book will help them feel empowered and optimistic, will provide solutions to the world’s concerns, and will provide specific approaches for them to follow.”
Stollery will be at the library from 3-4 p.m. to sign and sell copies of the book.