It will be a solemn morning Friday as people gather in Gyro Park for the local Day of Mourning.
The event, staged each April 28 across Canada, pays tributes to workers who were injured or killed on the job.
Confirmed guests at Penticton’s event, which starts at 10:30 a.m., will include representatives from the City of Penticton, RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, WorkSafeBC and the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
A total of 181 B.C. workers died last year as a result of occupational injury or disease, according to the Day of Mourning’s provincial organizers.
Of those, 74 were due to traumatic injuries while the other 107 were due to occupational diseases.
The 2023 death toll is the highest in at least five years and up significantly from 161 in 2022.
The first Day of Mourning was staged in 1984 by the Canadian Labour Congress and it was proclaimed by the federal government in 1991.
WorkSafeBC and various labour groups have largely kept the events running in B.C. since then.