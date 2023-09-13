Updated: 1 p.m.
Air Canada says a lack of pilots is behind its decision to end service to Penticton.
The company confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon it will ground the Penticton-Vancouver route in mid-January 2024.
"We regret having to make this difficult decision as we are deeply aware of the impact in the local Penticton community," said the statement.
"With the current regional pilot shortage, we have had to review the network schedule to ensure resources are deployed most efficiently and productively.
"While we recognize it is not as close to all communities, the overall region will continue to be served at the Kelowna airport which has a catchment area that compares to many other regional markets we serve."
Updated: 12:15 p.m.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield says he's optimistic a replacement will be found for the doomed Penticton-Vancouver route on which Air Canada plans to end service Jan. 15, 2023.
“Certainly, we are disappointed with the decision by Air Canada to end their service in Penticton. But we know there is a demand for service from Penticton to Vancouver, as anyone who has caught the morning flight will tell you. So we will work with Travel Penticton, the chamber of commerce and other airlines to ensure our community remains well served and that YYF continues to connect the South Okanagan to the rest of the world," said Bloomfield in a statement.
“We have reached out to other airlines about opportunities and hope to meet in person at UBCM next week in Vancouver to discuss ideas. We are excited for the opportunity to forge new partnerships that support the entire region.
“The future is full of blue skies, the airport will remain a key player in keeping our region connected.”
Posted: 12 p.m.
Air Canada is ending service to Penticton in January.
MP Richard Cannings broke the news late Wednesday morning in a post on social media.
“I learned from Air Canada executives (Tuesday) that they will be pulling out of Penticton as of January 15,” wrote Cannings.
“This is a bad decision on so many levels – it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy when you reduce service, force more people to fly out of Kelowna, reduce service, repeat….”
Air Canada could not be immediately reached for comment ahead of The Herald’s press deadline Wednesday.
City spokesman Shane Mills confirmed separately that the municipality also received the bad news from Air Canada on Tuesday.
Pacific Coastal Airlines is the only other commercial carrier that offers service from Penticton to Vancouver, but it currently does just four round-trips per week. WestJet flies twice-daily round trips to Calgary only.
While warning the change will represent a major blow to businesses and residents, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce is also hopeful another carrier will step in to pick up the pieces if Air Canada doesn’t reverse course.
“We also call upon Air Canada to uphold its legacy as a national carrier that values the connectivity of remote and rural communities, especially in these challenging times,” said Michael Magnusson, the chamber’s executive director, in the press release.
Penticton’s airport has received millions of dollars’ worth of renovations in recent years paid for by operator Transport Canada, while the City of Penticton has taken over marketing efforts for YYF.