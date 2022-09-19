Many Hats Theatre Co. will present “Bingo Wings,” by Paddy Gillard Bentley as its fall production.
Tickets are now available for the production, which runs Oct. 6-30 at the Cannery Stage at 1475 Fairview Rd. in Penticton.
The cast includes Peg Barcelo, Bonnie Bews, Tammy Hansel, Clem Jones, Bruce Martel and Susanna Mayhew. Dianna Zumpano is directing.
Tickets are $28 (adults) and $25 (seniors/students) and can be purchased online at: www.manyhatstheatre.com.
The opening and second nights will include a meet-the-cast reception following the production.