Paddleboarders enjoy a peaceful glide on Okanagan Lake, near Marina Way Beach, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 in Penticton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Evac alert for 200 properties near Skaha Creek fire
- New airline planning service to Penticton
- 'Poor planning' on section of bike route
- UPDATE: Skaha Creek fire now mover 200 hectares
- UPDATED: Fire at 100 hectares
- Balloons to blame for power outage
- New fire west of Penticton
- Virus still taking its toll on Interior Health region
- Regulator watching gas prices in Penticton
- Skaha Creek fire behaving itself
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Soldiers detain Guinea's president, dissolve government
- Kovrig, Spavor supporters march in support of freeing the prisoners, as China objects
- Roy registers 10 strikeouts as Toronto Blue Jays register sweep of Oakland Athletics
- Labour Day weekend
- Maxime Bernier rally attracts 250-plus to Gyro Park
- Child who went missing in Quebec now reunited with mother, police arrest dad