The fill schedule is out now for Summerland Action Fest 2023, which goes June 2-4.
While it started as a slo-pitch tournament, the festival is much more than that now with a full weekend of family activities and entertainment.
Slo-pitch games kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m., just before opening ceremonies at the Memorial Park bandshell, which will then become the main entertainment stage.
Friday’s performers include The Bay Island All Stars with special guests and Barracuda, a tribute to Heart and Led Zeppelin.
Saturday’s headliner is the Jon Bos Band, which will perform alongside a free dance in the beverage gardens. Another special segment Saturday is the Summerland’s Got Talen Show, which runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main stage. Saturday night concludes with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
A family fun zone with activities, crafts and more will be open each day at Memorial Park.
For the full schedule, visit www.summerlandactionfestival.ca.