Goin’ to the Parrot and we’re gonna get married.
Penticton Lakeside Resort will become an official wedding chapel, Saturday night.
The pub will have local Justice of the Peace Heather Byer on hand between 9-10 p.m. for nuptials and any couple that wishes to get married may do so for free. Additionally, resort management will provide a free room to the couples for the night.
“What do people really need in these hard times? Love,” said Lakeside food-and-beverage manager Keith Corbett. “With the lockdowns, many couples haven’t been able to get married for the last two years.
“We thought about (offering) speed dating, but it’s been done. A Vegas theme came to mind, but then the idea to have couples get married came up.”
The evening will include a $4.95 Chinese buffet served from 7-10 p.m. and a reception afterward with DJ Flashy G.
Attendees must be 19-years-old and over.
Corbett said as of Monday morning, there have been inquiries, but no one has officially committed yet to take the plunge. To officially book a spot,
contact The Barking Parrott at 250-493-9753.