The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Sunday

8:49 a.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:47 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

11:22 a.m. Vista Park, Penticton. Stalled elevator.

12:22 p.m. Johnson Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

12:33 p.m. Spartan Street, Oliver. Alarm.

1:21 p.m. Kelly Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.

3:07 p.m. Edmonton Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:23 p.m. Carmi Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

4:40 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:54 p.m. Veterans Way, Osoyoos. Minor fire.

6:30 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:32 p.m. Maple Street, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.

6:51 p.m. Wallis Road, Okanagan Falls. Burning complaint.

7:29 p.m. Kobau Lookout FSR, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

9:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:49 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

10:52 p.m. Perkins Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.

Recommended for you