The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:49 a.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:47 a.m. Westminster Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
11:22 a.m. Vista Park, Penticton. Stalled elevator.
12:22 p.m. Johnson Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
12:33 p.m. Spartan Street, Oliver. Alarm.
1:21 p.m. Kelly Avenue, Summerland. Assist other agency.
3:07 p.m. Edmonton Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:23 p.m. Carmi Road, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:40 p.m. Van Horne Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:54 p.m. Veterans Way, Osoyoos. Minor fire.
6:30 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:32 p.m. Maple Street, Okanagan Falls. Alarm.
6:51 p.m. Wallis Road, Okanagan Falls. Burning complaint.
7:29 p.m. Kobau Lookout FSR, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
9:31 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:49 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
10:52 p.m. Perkins Crescent, Penticton. Medical first response.