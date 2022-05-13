After running the numbers one last time, a Penticton accounting firm is pleased with the bottom line from a recent food drive.
Long-Haggerty Robertson LLP reports the effort in support of the Salvation Army food bank produced cash donations of $2,367, plus 1,242 pounds of non-perishable food and toiletries. An additional $742 in cash and other goods are going to food banks in Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos and Vernon.
The firm also provided $10,000 in discounts on its services to community members in need.