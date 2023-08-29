People who were evacuated from their homes by wildfires this summer will receive automatic credits on their FortisBC power and gas bills.
“We understand the ongoing wildfire situation has had a number of impacts on many of our customers, especially for those evacuated from their homes or businesses,” said Sarah Nelson, FortisBC director of customer service, in a press release.
“For these customers, we want to make sure that their energy bill is one less thing to worry about.”
FortisBC customers who were under evacuation orders will have their accounts automatically credited for the evacuation periods.
The company said it may take several months for the credits to show up. It has also paused bill collection efforts in fire-affected areas.
Fortis BC provides power and gas to all of the Okanagan-Similkameen, with the exception of Penticton and Summerland, which operate their own electrical utilities.
Thousands of people have been forced out of their homes by wildfires around the region so far this summer.