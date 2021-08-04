A week-long series of events will be offered by the Oliver & District Museum to help celebrate the One Hundred X One Hundred event.
The event marks Oliver’s 100 years as a community and the Syilx Okanagan Nation’s 10,000 years in the area.
The activities begin Saturday, Aug. 14, when the museum will offer gold-panning, crafts for all ages, a scavenger hunt around the buildings, an nsyilxcən word-matching activity, a guess-that-artifact prize draw, heritage kits to take home, and extra runs of the popular downtown heritage walking tours and heritage garden plant tours.
There will also be a special outdoor backdrop for visitor photo shoots and the opening of the new One Hundred X One Hundred exhibit showcasing artifacts and documents from residents over the past 100 years.
A full schedule is available online at www.oliverheritage.ca.