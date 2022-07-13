Our awesome community

Bentley Hess, left with Rob Graham. This photo appeared on Page 1 of The Herald's print edition of Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

 Special to The Herald

Bentley Hess from Oliver shoots water at a target with the help of firefighter Rob Graham during the 100th anniversary of the Oliver Fire Department. The one-day event included a kids zone with an obstacle course, tours of the fire station and a ceremonial cake cutting.