Bogner’s fate has been sealed – again – by the slimmest of margins.
City council voted 4-3 on Tuesday night to terminate a 46-year-old land use contract on the property that would have delayed by 16 months a plan to redevelop the former restaurant site with a three-storey office building.
All such land use contracts in B.C. are due to be terminated automatically on June 30, 2024, but the proponents behind the Bogner’s development requested their restriction be lifted immediately to get on with construction.
Council’s split decision followed a 90-minute public hearing at which sentiment leaned strongly in favour of preserving the Tudor-style house at 302 Eckhardt Ave. W. that dates back to 1915 but is not included on the local heritage registry.
Speaking in support of killing the land use contract early, Coun. Campbell Watt suggested that doing otherwise would only delay the inevitable redevelopment by 16 months.
“It actually makes sense, other than potentially taking away some heritage value,” said Watt.
Another supporter, Mayor Julius Bloomfield, noted the building could be demolished with a permit anytime before June 2024 and that if the city did retroactively put it on the heritage registry, it would probably have to buy the property as compensation for diminished value.
“These are all factors we have to take into consideration,” said Bloomfield, who described the matter as “by far and away the most challenging decision I’ve seen this council have to make since it was inaugurated” last fall.
City politicians in December issued a development variance permit for the project.
Councillors were told at the time by staff the land use contract on the property, which required the site be operated as a restaurant and the building’s unique architectural style be maintained, was superseded by the underlying zoning that permits an office building.
It turns out staff was wrong, which is why the matter was placed back in front of council this week.
The opposing votes were cast by Couns. Amelia Boultbee, Ryan Graham and James Miller.
Boultbee acknowledged heightened public interest in the matter and urged colleagues to defer a decision to allow staff time to gather information about the Bogner’s building and come up with rough estimates of what it would cost to acquire the site and make it safe.
“There has to be a reason why we do these public hearings. It can’t just be that we’re slaves to zoning. The fact that the public has the chance to come out, has the chance to write to us, that we come out to hold a public hearing, that has to mean something. It can’t be the case that we have absolutely no choice but to follow the zoning here,” said Boultbee.
“I think the public has spoken out that they at least want to know what that cost would look like.”
Miller expressed concern about an office building going into a residential area.
“If we’re going to lose it,” said Miller, “I’d prefer we lose it to 12, 14, 16 housing units.”
Council gave third reading to the motion to discharge the land use contract. Final approval must wait until the Ministry of Transportation signs off too.