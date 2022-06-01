Okanagan Skaha School District superintendent Todd Manuel praised multiple groups in the community during his monthly report to trustees Monday.
The City of Penticton donated 400 tickets to Jurassic Quest, a large dinosaur exhibit at the South Okanagan Events Centre. School administrators determined a fair way of distributing the tickets through raffles and prizes. Additionally, the SOEC offered 10% admission discounts to all students in the district.
Manuel also thanked the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation for providing each school with two spots at a summer hockey camp for students who can’t afford the registration fee.
The superintendent also referenced the recent Indigenous graduation events as well as the large number of student concerts and musicals.
“I was really impressed with the speeches and looking at it from the Sylix cultural thinking and being able to incorporate it into our graduations,” Trustee Kathy Pierre said of the Indigenous graduation ceremonies.
Trustees Shelley Clarke and Tracy Van Raes both noted they’re pleased that student activities are now being held in person and with an audience.
“I’m so happy to see so many things going on again in our schools,” Clarke said.