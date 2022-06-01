After putting down thousands of laps on some of the top tracks in the U.S., a race car driver who honed her skills at the Penticton Speedway has announced plans to return.
Sarah Cornett-Ching, 31, this week unveiled a partnership with Penticton company Simpson Racing Solutions that will help get her into five races this summer at the Speedway.
Cornett-Ching, who graduated from Penticton Secondary School in 2009, moved to North Carolina seven years ago to pursue her dream of becoming a professional race car driver.
In 2015, she finished seventh in the ARCA Menard Series with the second-highest point total ever recorded by a Canadian driver, then placed 22nd overall in 2016.
She also competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and finished 37thand 25th overall, respectively, in 2015 and 2016.
But a concussion suffered in 2016 at the Kentucky Speedway set back her career progression and kept her off the track for nearly a year. More recently, she has been “running a little bit” in the Southeast Super Truck Series and Carolina Pro Late Model Series.
Her favourite ride, a late-model Chevrolet with a Monte Carlo body and McGunegil-built motor, will be waiting for her when she returns to the Penticton Speedway and her hometown fans, including parents Joe and Gail Cornett-Ching, who owns ANJ Automotive.
“I’ve missed that family aspect of it, which is what drew me to (racing) in the first place,” said Cornett-Ching in a phone interview Wednesday.
“And I’m looking forward to just seeing how I stack up. When I left from there and was racing ARCA, I was not ready for the opportunities that I had. These kids down here are trained from five, six, seven years old on dirt go-carts and they race every weekend, if not two or three times a week, and those are the people I’m trying to compete with. So, it was trial by fire.”
Cornett-Ching’s first three races at Penticton Speedway – June 18, July 30 and 31 – will be sponsored by Simpson Racing Solutions, a full-service performance shop equipped with a chassis dyno and just about everything else a speed demon might need. She’s also committed to races Sept. 10 and Oct. 2 and seeking sponsorship opportunities “to try to keep that car busy up there.”
It's been at least a decade since Cornett-Ching raced on the quarter-mile oval in Penticton, which is under new management and has a freshly rebuilt track.
Outside of her driving career, Cornett-Ching owns a sign shop that specializes in stickers and decals for race cars, and helps her husband, Tony Blanchard, with his business, Race 101, which provides training for aspiring drivers. The couple resides near Wilmington, N.C.
Tickets for Cornett-Ching’s races are available in advance at ANJ Automotive, 117 Garnet Way, and Simpson Racing Solutions, 2384 Government St., with proceeds helping cover her expenses. Purchasers will be entered into a draw to win one of 10 T-shirts designed by Cornett-Ching.