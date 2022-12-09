In the early morning hours of Friday December 9, 2022 two Kelowna RCMP officers observed a male using tools to try and break into a condo building in the 500 block of Leon Avenue downtown Kelowna.
Officers immediately arrested the male for break and enter and he was identified as an individual who was breaching his release order, the RCMP said in a media release.
Police say the individual has six outstanding warrants and was on a curfew between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. and was not to possess break and enter tools.